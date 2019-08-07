Subway to test Beyond Meatball sandwich in Canada, U.S. next month

Not to be left out of the plant-based-protein mania, Subway Restaurants is partnering with Beyond Meat Inc. on meatless meatballs.

The fast-food sandwich chain will debut a Beyond Meatball Marinara sub in September at 685 restaurants across Canada and the U.S., according to a release Wednesday.

The sandwich will be akin to Subway’s classic meatball sub, topped with the same marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, but with plant-based balls in place of beef.

The company said in its release that the sandwich is “packed with protein” at 24 grams per six-inch sub.

Subway’s move into plant-based products comes as a number of restaurants – including Tim Hortons, A&W and Burger King – race to add non-meat items to their menus.