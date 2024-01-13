(Bloomberg) -- “Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords,” says Roman Roy, pointing to Kendall’s sneakers in episode two, season four, of the HBO drama Succession. For a final price of $2,125, those Tom Fords could have been yours, spiritual teachings not included.

The shoes were among 236 lots of memorabilia from the hit series auctioned by US Heritage Auctions on Saturday, fetching a total of $627,000. The priciest item: pink notecards scribbled with the eulogy that Roman (Kieran Culkin) left undelivered at his father’s funeral in the final season. The cards sold for $25,000.

Succession, the story of three uber-rich siblings vying to take over their father’s media company, ended in May and is currently dominating the awards season. A week ago, the show scooped up four Golden Globes including best TV drama series.

One of the most iconic items listed was the “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag carried by an outsider to a family event, which sold for $18,750. The sight of which made Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, famously quip, “What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway?”

Collectors also vied for Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgard) vape device; Roman’s Walmart kid’s T-shirt, which sold for $1,875; and Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) fictional Forbes cover issue.

“We could not be more pleased with Saturday’s auction, and we’re sure those taking home a piece of the Roy legacy will feel the same way,” Heritage Screenbid Managing Director Jax Strobel said in a statement.

The auction brought in “a lot of fan engagement, not just collectors, but real fans of the show that are participating and bidding,” Strobel said in a separate statement.

The show led to Instagram accounts documenting the characters’ outfits and is credited with sparking the so-called “quiet luxury” fashion trend. A few lucky collectors now have their hands on Kendall’s Prada suit, sold for $7,500, or Shiv Roy’s (Sarah Snook) Max Mara power outfits.

