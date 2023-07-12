(Bloomberg) -- Succession, the HBO drama about a family’s fight over their media empire, was nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, leading the annual race for TV industry’s highest honors.

As has been common recently, HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., stood out among the major networks, with three shows leading the nominations, including The Last of Us and White Lotus. Four actors in Succession were nominated for leading roles as well.

The nominees were announced Wednesday morning, although much about this year’s ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 18 on Fox, remains up in the air. Hollywood screenwriters have been on strike since May 2, meaning the annual broadcast won’t have the participation of the writers if their contract dispute isn’t resolved by then.

Also, a contract between film and TV studios and the Screen Actors Guild is set to expire Wednesday night. If the actors go on strike, they may not even attend the ceremony or promote their own shows.

The ABC comedy Abbott Elementary and the FX drama The Bear also racked up nominations. Both networks are owned by Walt Disney Co. Abbott Elementary, about an inner city public school, has been a winner before. The show’s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, was also nominated for lead actress in a comedy. The Bear, about workers at a family-owned restaurant in Chicago, was eligible for its first season.

Other nominees included the British soccer comedy Ted Lasso from Apple Inc.’s streaming unit, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

