(Bloomberg) -- Our food system is broken and climate change is making it worse. It urgently needs fixing, says the Golden Globe and Emmy-award winning actor who’s involved in animal welfare charity Compassion in World Farming. During last year’s United Nations climate talks, he joined a call to end industrial animal agriculture. — As told to Agnieszka de Sousa.

The state of the world is telling you more and more about how we have to feed ourselves. It’s an evolving situation, a dreadful situation. We need to improve our lot in terms of what the content of our food is and where we're getting our food from. We need to attend to that in a major way, particularly at this time when so many things are happening in the world, with global warming and the fact that food production is being interrupted. There's a real food crisis going on as we speak.

Whatever way you look at it, it all needs to be fixed. There are not enough stipulations and rules about how we treat our animals and how we also treat our food. We need an entirely new paradigm on how we eat and when we eat and what we eat.

You can see it [climate change] in many ways. Like in Scotland, ‘Oh thank you for wonderful summers,’ but then you realize that this balance has been upset because we're not supposed to have wonderful summers in Scotland, but it's supposed to have reasonable summers. We've had a couple of heat waves, but it's nothing compared to what's going on in Italy and what's going on in parts of Spain and France, and then in the Middle East, how hot it's really getting and how it's completely disturbing the balance of nature. And when nature's balance is disturbed, that goes all the way down through the whole system of how we feed ourselves.

I’m a diabetic as a result of bad eating habits, so I'm very concerned just as a diabetic. My eating habits have changed. I'm now on insulin. I don't eat as much. I'm not a vegetarian, but I understand that a little meat goes a long way. It's a question of what kind of meat you eat. It's very hard to know: What do we eat? That's the hardest thing of all. How do we keep ourselves healthy?

If things are happening to the planet, the knock-on effect is great. People need to get quicker off the mark. It's a huge issue. The biggest problem is understanding the details. We need to get into a much more detailed understanding of what's really going on— practical examples, how we deal with it, what are the priorities. I certainly don't know enough. It's the specifics that need to be dealt with, that really need to come to the fore before we can actually make any change. So that we really do know what we're talking about and we're not just talking in a kind of void.

