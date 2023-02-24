(Bloomberg) -- The creator of HBO's smash hit Succession has revealed that the TV show’s fourth season will be the Roy family's last outing.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Jesse Armstrong said he didn’t know where the show was going when he penned season one, but by the following series had an idea how the tale of the feuding billionaires would wind up.

Armstrong told the magazine season four was "pretty definitively the end," although he appeared to keep the door open to potential spinoffs in the future.

"I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?" he told the magazine. "Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this."

