(Bloomberg) -- “Succession” and “White Lotus” took home two of the early trophies at the Emmy Awards Monday, setting HBO up to dominate TV’s biggest night for the sixth time in eight years.

The network, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., earned two of the first four acting prizes announced, including the best supporting actor in a drama series award for Matthew Macfadyen’s performance as the son in law of a fictional media baron in “Succession.” The series, about a family that owns a media empire and bears some resemblance to the Murdochs and the Redstones, is expected to be the big winner at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.

While more people tune in for the Oscars, which award the best movies of the year, the Emmys have become a focal point of the competition between the world’s largest media and technology companies as they seek to boost their new streaming services. Netflix Inc. has spent tens of millions of dollars chasing awards that validate its shows in the eyes of viewers and talent.

Netflix and HBO led the field of nominees in 2022, as they have for the last six years. HBO, which earned more nominations than any network this year, has remained the gold standard among its peers, despite changing owners twice in the last decade. It has won best drama series four times for “Game of Thrones” and now twice for “Succession.”

