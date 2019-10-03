Successor for ECB’s Lautenschlaeger to Be Picked in November

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Euro-area finance ministers plan to make a decision on who should succeed Sabine Lautenschlaeger on the European Central Bank’s Executive Board in November, aiming to keep the seat unfilled for as short a time as possible.

Germany’s Lautenschlaeger announced last week that she was leaving at the end of October, a surprise move that cuts short her term by more than two years. Her country is expected to reclaim the post -- Europe’s biggest economy has always had a seat on the board since the ECB was founded.

The decision who gets the post is made by euro-area finance ministers, who will invite bids at their meeting in Luxembourg on Oct. 9, a euro-area official told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

Among candidates in the running for the role are Isabel Schnabel and Volker Wieland, economic advisers to the German government, Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch, Marcel Fratzscher, who runs the DIW Berlin think tank, and Elga Bartsch, head of macro research at BlackRock Inc.

The finance chiefs also are set to sign of the appointment of Fabio Panetta of Italy to the ECB board next week. He’ll succeed Benoit Coeure, who’s 8-year term finishes at the end of the year.

--With assistance from Nikos Chrysoloras.

To contact the reporters on this story: Viktoria Dendrinou in Brussels at vdendrinou@bloomberg.net;Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, David Goodman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.