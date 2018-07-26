Suckers, Ketchup and the Art of Instagram

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My is-something-up-with-Facebook? morning train reads:

It’s way too soon to declare Trump’s trade war over (Washington Post) but see Trump Just Called Off His Trade War With Europe. Score One for the Globalists. (Slate)

5% outperformance from 1960-1980 made less money than 5% underperformance 1980-2000 (Of Dollars and Data)

Factor Investing Insights You Won’t Hear From Fama and French (Alpha Architect)

How Instagram Became the Art World’s Obsession: Over the past eight years, the platform has become an indispensable, all-purpose tool for everything art-related (Wall Street Journal)

The post-U.S. world economy (Axios); see also Protectionism as Mutual Masochism (Daily Capitalist)

Why are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains (the Conversation)

A 4-Day Workweek? A Test Run Shows a Surprising Result (New York Times)

A Brief (But Global) History of Ketchup (Smithsonian)

This Former British Spy Exposed the Russian Hackers (Weekly Standard)

Underground Lake of Liquid Water Detected on Mars (Popular Mechanics); see also A Dead Star Is Eating Its Planets (SyFy)

