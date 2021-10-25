1h ago
Sudan Army Leader Vows New Government After Premier Arrested
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
The military figure who heads Sudan’s sovereign council said a new government would be formed, hours after the prime minister and other officials were arrested in an apparent coup.
The army is committed to Sudan’s democratic transition, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Monday in a televised address, declaring emergency law across the African country. He said the transitional sovereign council would be dissolved.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:41
Huawei employees sing and dance to welcome back CFO
-
1:48
PayPal says it's currently not pursuing Pinterest deal
-
Think everything's expensive now? Wait until you see what's next
-
Nova Scotia eyeing taxes for homebuyers coming from outside the province
-
5:19
Canadians plan to spend more this holiday season: Survey
-
0:42
The second U.S. Bitcoin ETF is set to start trading Friday