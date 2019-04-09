(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s military said it rejected any use of violence to quell the protests against embattled President Omar al-Bashir, as security forces tried to storm an anti-government demonstration in the capital.

As four months of anti-government unrest intensified, the military said that protesters could only be dispersed through peaceful means, al-Hadath, a pan-Arab satellite channel, reported. The military also reaffirmed its commitment to al-Bashir, who’s ruled the North African nation since a 1989 coup.

Protesters said government forces attacked an anti-government sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum early Tuesday, causing an unclear number of injuries. One witness, Ammar Abdul Magid, said the military allowed hundreds of protesters into the base to protect them.

It’s the latest escalation of the political crisis that began with nationwide protests over soaring living costs in mid-December and morphed into calls for al-Bashir’s ouster. Demonstrators have gathered outside the army HQ since Saturday, urging the military to support their uprising.

