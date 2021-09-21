(Bloomberg) --

Sudan’s army said 21 officers and a number of other soldiers were arrested in connection with Tuesday’s attempted coup, as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok urged the overhaul of a security sector inherited from the nation’s former dictator.

Authorities are tracking down other people involved in the failed putsch, army spokesman Al-Tahir Abu Haga said in a statement. The government has linked the incident to supporters of ex-leader Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in 2019 after three decades in power. A transitional government of civilian and military officials now rules.

Premier Hamdok said in the aftermath that events showed the need for Sudan’s army to come under full civilian control. It “clearly indicates the need to reform the security and military apparatus,” he said in a statement.

