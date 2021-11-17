26m ago
Sudan Crackdown on Anti-Coup Protesters Leaves 10 Dead
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At least 10 people were shot dead and many wounded in a crackdown on protests against Sudan’s military coup on Wednesday, a medical group said.
Security forces fired live ammunition during demonstrations in several areas around greater Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on its Facebook page. Many people with critical injuries are being treated in the city’s hospitals, it said.
