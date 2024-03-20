(Bloomberg) -- Sudan declared a force majeure on oil exports, saying it’s no longer receiving supplies from neighboring South Sudan following a “major rupture” in a pipeline that’s in a war zone.

The measure, which allows the East African country to skip its contractual obligations, came after the rupture in a “military operations area” about 11 miles north of a pumping station. The conflict means engineers can’t reach the area to carry out repairs. Sudan’s oil infrastructure has been under continued strain since civil war broke out in April last year.

Damage to the line was first detected on Feb. 10 when the flow of crude oil became impeded, according a letter seen by Bloomberg from Mohieldin Naim, Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum. A blockage — caused by gelling in the pipeline due to a lack of diesel to thin out the crude — was cleared. However, it was followed by a severe loss of pressure and a leak.

“The resolution of these issues is challenged by the current war conditions in Sudan,” the March 16 letter said.

In January and February, shelling caused damage to Sudan’s main oil refinery, raising concerns in South Sudan that its 150,000 barrels a day of oil exports could be under threat.

The biggest operations in South Sudan belong to the Dar Petroleum Operating Co. — in which China National Petroleum Corp. holds a 41% stake and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd a 40% shareholding. The companies had maintained production of more than 100,000 barrels a day since the start of the year, according to South Sudan’s oil ministry.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 and relies on a network of pipelines, refineries and ports in its northern neighbor to export the crude it produces to the global market. Oil is South Sudan’s almost-sole source of government income.

Officials at South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Only 1.2 million barrels of South Sudan’s crude have been loaded at the export terminal in Sudan so far this month. That compares with 2.2 million barrels in February and nearly 6 million in January, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg

