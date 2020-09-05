(Bloomberg) --

Sudan declared a three-month national state of emergency following floods that killed dozens of people and damaged or destroyed more than 100,000 homes, state-owned news agency Suna reported.

The floods have affected over 500,000 people this year, killing 99 and injuring 46 others, Suna cited Labor and Social Development Minister Lena Al-Sheikh as saying.

The rate of floods and rain in 2020 has exceeded records set in 1946 and 1988 and is expected to continue rising, according to Al-Sheikh.

An estimated 125,000 refugees and internally displaced people have been affected by the floods, with “many in urgent need of shelter and other emergency assistance,” the United Nations’ refugee agency said last week.

