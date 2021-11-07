(Bloomberg) -- At least 87 teachers were arrested when Sudan security forces cracked down on a sit-in at the Education Ministry in the capital, an activist group said, as protests rage on against last month’s coup.

The detentions came during demonstrations in Khartoum against the military’s assumption of power and moves to appoint members of ex-dictator Omar al-Bashir’s regime to educational roles, the Sudanese Professionals Association said Sunday in a statement.

The arrests are the latest upheaval in the wake of the North African nation’s Oct. 25 coup, which followed weeks of rising tensions between the civilian and military wings of government and was met with global condemnation. Mediators from the United Nations and Western and African countries are trying to broker a solution and the return of a civilian-led administration.

