(Bloomberg) --

Sudanese forces put down an attempted mutiny at a military barracks near the capital on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Roads were closed in Khartoum and there is a military presence on the streets following the incident in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

Sudanese state television reported that the incident was an attempt to overthrow the nation’s transitional government.

“Everything is under control,” Mohamed Lafaki Suleman, a civilian member of Sudan’s transitional sovereign council, said on his Facebook page.

Pan-Arab satellite channel Arabiya reported earlier that supporters of the ousted regime of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir were behind the coup attempt.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.