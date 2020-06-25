(Bloomberg) --

Sudan secured more than $1.3 billion in aid pledges from the Western world and the World Bank, but little more than moral support from fellow Arab nations at a donor conference the impoverished nation is hoping will kickstart an economic revival.

The European Union pledged 343 million euros ($384 million), Germany added in 150 million euros and the U.S.’s aid agency promised $356 million at Thursday’s meet. The funds are sorely needed by a country where the economy is projected to shrink 8% this year and that’s reeling from commodity shortages and a plunging currency.

Other pledges included:

World Bank: $400 million in pre-arrears clearance grants -- a mechanism that can help Sudan raise $1.75 billion in aid from international financial institutions through 2023, according to World Bank’s president David Malpass

Sweden: 20 million euros

Spain: 3 million euros and readiness to cancel $74m in debt as soon as “conditions are met”

The Arab League offered no funds, but committed to providing capacity building and supporting the peace process in the country

United Arab Emirates: Will support the World Bank-World Food Program initiative that had provided Sudan with $50 million; U.A.E.’s international cooperation minister reminded participants that her country and Saudi Arabia had pledged $3 billion to Sudan after President Omar al-Bashir’s fall in 2019

