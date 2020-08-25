(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s transitional government lacks the mandate to normalize ties with Israel, the nation’s cabinet said Tuesday in a statement following the prime minister’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Pompeo that any possible normalizing of relations with Israel must wait until a permanent government is in place, the statement said.

Pompeo’s visit to Sudan is the first by a top U.S. official to the country in more than a decade. Hamdok also asked Pompeo to not link the normalizing of ties with Israel with removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terror.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.