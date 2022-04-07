(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s coup leaders were warned against pushing through a deal for a new transitional government that formalizes the army’s grip on power, with people familiar with the proposal saying it wouldn’t lead to the resumption of crucial Western aid.

As the military struggles to reassert control after October’s putsch, pro-army groups are promoting a solution that would see the institution enshrined as “the founding and sponsoring authority” until 2023 elections, according to a copy of the plan seen by Bloomberg. That would override a 2019 constitutional pact which stipulated civilians and the military share power during the transitional period.

Its backers are hoping to secure buy-in from the Umma Party and Democratic Unionist Party, two of the country’s largest, as well as former rebel groups and tribal leaders, according to two Western diplomats and a United Nations official. But any attempt to force the agreement through would face stiff resistance from Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, likely escalating near-daily protests in which more than 90 people have died.

The diplomats and official, who requested anonymity as they’re not authorized to speak publicly, said billions of dollars in foreign financial assistance frozen in October wouldn’t be restored as the pact didn’t return the North African country to civilian-led government. The local UN mission that’s supposed to support a democratic transition isn’t involved in the proposal.

A spokesman for the military didn’t answer calls seeking comment. Officials with the DUP and Umma Party didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“They won’t succeed,” Yasser Arman, a leading member of the Forces of Freedom and Change pro-democracy coalition, said of the proposal. “They have no popular support and they are deeply isolated both inside and outside the country.”

Protests wracked Sudan’s major cities again Wednesday in action called to mark the third anniversary of the toppling of dictator Omar al-Bashir. Last year’s coup that ousted civilian members of the post-Bashir government left the country’s wrecked economy in even worse shape, with authorities struggling to maintain state spending just as soaring food prices mean almost half the 44 million population may face shortages.

The proposal also includes previous suggestions by the military for a technocratic cabinet and parliament to be picked to govern until 2023.

