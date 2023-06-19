(Bloomberg) -- Countries from around the world pledged $1.5 billion to provide relief to those whose lives have been upended by Sudan’s spiraling conflict between two rival military factions — an estimated 25 million people.

The European Union pledged 190 million euros ($207 million) at a special event for the North African nation in Geneva on Monday, while Germany separately put aside 200 million euros to both Sudan and the wider region between now and 2024. The US allocated $171 million and Qatar $50 million.

“I hope we can all keep Sudan at the top of our priorities,” Martin Griffiths, the United Nations’ head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said at the meeting.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and 6,000 wounded across Sudan since violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Force on April 15, Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Ibrahim told the al-Hadath news channel Saturday.

On Sunday, a 72-hour cease-fire was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US during talks in Jeddah, though aid workers said the agreement had again failed with shooting and shelling reported in several areas of the capital, Khartoum. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had aborted a mission due to the violence.

Monday’s pledge fell well short of the $3 billion the UN has said is needed to provide life-saving aid for 25 million people, or just over half the population. More than 2 million are estimated to have fled their homes.

