(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s ruling military council signed an initial deal with its political opponents, edging the embattled African nation a step closer to a solution to a crisis that followed the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir.

The deal, signed in a televised ceremony, came after overnight talks with the main Forces of Freedom and Change opposition group that’s been mired in a political deadlock with the military council over a power-sharing agreement.

Al-Bashir’s ouster in April failed to placate protesters who had been demanding for months that he step down. Instead, the demonstrations continued -- despite a new crackdown -- as activists called on the military to immediately cede power to a civilian government.

The agreement signed in the capital, Khartoum, was witnessed by African and Ethiopian mediators, the pan-Arab satellite channel, Al-Hadath, reported. There were no immediate details on the conditions of the deal.

