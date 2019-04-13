(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s transitional military council leader said power will be handed to a civilian government within two years and he ordered an end to curfews in the country.

Abdel Fatah al-Burhan ordered the release of prisoners arrested in protests that led to the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, he said Saturday in a televised statement.

The former army inspector general was named head of the council by Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, who quit the post late Friday, less than two days after the army ousted al-Bashir. His move was met with cheers by those taking part in a seven-day sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, to demand sweeping changes to al-Bashir’s 30-year regime.

