(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s information minister criticized the military for developing ties with Israel without informing other officials, signaling further tensions within the power-sharing government.

Speaking to a local broadcaster late Saturday, Faisal Mohamed Salih said an Israeli delegation’s visit to Sudan’s military manufacturing corporation last month was without the cabinet’s knowledge. The trip came roughly a month after Israel and Sudan agreed to a U.S.-brokered peace deal as the African nation pushed for its removal from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Foreign relations are “supposed to be in the hands of the council of ministers,” Salih told S24, a Khartoum-based TV channel. “But matters related to normalization have actually been unilaterally seized by the military.”

It’s the latest sign of strains between civilian and army officials within the transitional government that’s steering the African country in the aftermath of veteran dictator Omar al-Bashir’s ouster last year.

The civilian faction has repeatedly accused the military of taking steps toward normalization without its consent, casting doubts over Sudan’s ability to transform into a transparent democracy with elections in 2022. Army officials didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

