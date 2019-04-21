(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s main opposition coalition refused to hold further talks with the ruling military council, vowing to escalate its protests and push for wider change following President Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow.

The Declaration of Freedom and Change is taking the step after judging the council “not serious” in its pledge to cede power to a civilian government, Sudanese Professionals Association spokesman Mohamed Alamin Abdul Aziz told reporters Sunday at a sit-in outside military headquarters in Khartoum, the capital.

The move extends a standoff between protesters and the military that began April 11, the day the army announced its ousting of al-Bashir. The 75-year-old ruler had led the African country since 1989 and was facing almost four months of nationwide protests sparked by soaring living costs.

