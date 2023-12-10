Sudan Orders 15 UAE Diplomats to Leave Country; No Reason Given

(Bloomberg) -- Sudan declared 15 diplomats working in the United Arab Emirates’ embassy persona non grata, giving them 48 hours to leave the war-torn country.

The foreign ministry summoned the UAE’s acting charge d’affaires to relay the order, Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency said Sunday.

No reason was given for the move, which comes as the North African country is mired in an eight-month-old conflict between the ruling military and the rival Rapid Support Forces militia that’s left more than 12,000 people dead.

