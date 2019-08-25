(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the country requires $8 billion in foreign aid for the next two years to cover its import bills and regain trust in its currency, Al Arabiya Television reported.

Hamdok said Sudan will need $2 billion in foreign deposits to stop the African nation’s pound from falling further. The prime minister said Sudan has started negotiations seeking to have the U.S. remove the country from its terrorism-sponsor list, according to Al Arabiya.

