(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s ruling transitional military council and the opposition alliance have reached an agreement to share power for a transitional period of three years or more before holding general elections.

The two sides have agreed to form a presidential council with the role of chairman rotating between the military and the civilians, in addition to the creation of a civilian council of ministers, African Union envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt said at a press briefing early Friday in the capital Khartoum.

The parties to the deal also agreed to postpone the formation of a legislative council, according to the mediator. An independent national investigation committee will be formed to probe the killing of protesters on June 3 in Khartoum, he said.

Sudan had been been wracked by months of upheaval that led to the ouster of long-time President Omar al-Bashir in April. The AU and Ethiopia, the North African country’s neighbor, had been mediating between the TMC and pro-democracy groups on how a transitional government should be constituted.

Earlier this month, unidentified snipers opened fire in Khartoum during a protest march, injuring as many as six civilians and three soldiers, according to a top military official.

