(Bloomberg) -- The Sudanese pound plunged 15% after the central bank said it will unify the nation’s exchange rates and allow the currency to float.

The Central Bank of Sudan’s plan was announced at a meeting Governor Hussein Yahya Jangoul held Monday with heads of commercial banks and money changers, the state-run SUNA news agency said. The Bank of Khartoum, a private lender, said the official exchange rate weakened to 530 per dollar on Tuesday, compared with a rate of 448 published by the central bank a day earlier.

The change in policy is among measures aimed at stemming an economic crisis in the North African nation. Jangoul, who was was appointed in late February, said the reforms will have a positive economic impact in the medium and long term, according to SUNA.

Sudan’s economy has been under increasing strain since an October military coup derailed a democratic transition and caused the suspension of billions of dollars in overseas aid. The country suffers from a chronic shortage of U.S. dollars, that has led to an active black market for foreign currencies, and inflation was 260% in January.

Pro-democracy protesters again clashed with security forces in Khartoum, the capital, on Monday, injuring more than 10 people, according to a doctors’ group monitoring the protests. More than 80 people have been killed since October and further demonstrations were scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Sudanese pound continued to weaken after the central bank announcement, trading at 570 pounds on the streets of Khartoum.

