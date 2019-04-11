13h ago
Sudan President Bashir Ousted as Military Council Assumes Power
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s army overthrew President Omar al-Bashir and announced it would rule the oil-producing North African nation through a military council for the next two years.
First Vice President and Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, speaking Thursday in a nationwide broadcast, announced a three-month state of emergency, a suspension of the constitution and the release of political prisoners. Al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989 coup, is being held under house arrest, he said.
The army’s ouster of al-Bashir came after four months of protests and ends the rule of one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
Other key points:
- Has closed Sudanese airspace for 24 hours
- Army disbanded the National Assembly and the state governments
- A supreme security council, made up of the intelligence, military, police and other branches has been monitoring for some time what has been happening
- Security committee warned the presidency, but the regime “kept repeating slogans and fake promises”
To contact the reporters on this story: Mohammed Alamin in Khartoum at malamin1@bloomberg.net;Tarek El-Tablawy in Cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.