(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s army overthrew President Omar al-Bashir and announced it would rule the oil-producing North African nation through a military council for the next two years.

First Vice President and Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, speaking Thursday in a nationwide broadcast, announced a three-month state of emergency, a suspension of the constitution and the release of political prisoners. Al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989 coup, is being held under house arrest, he said.

The army’s ouster of al-Bashir came after four months of protests and ends the rule of one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Other key points:

Has closed Sudanese airspace for 24 hours

Army disbanded the National Assembly and the state governments

A supreme security council, made up of the intelligence, military, police and other branches has been monitoring for some time what has been happening

Security committee warned the presidency, but the regime “kept repeating slogans and fake promises”

