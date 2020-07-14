(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s main rebel coalition delayed the signing of a landmark peace deal after a militia killed at least nine protesters and injured 20 others in the western region of Darfur.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front, which includes rebels from Darfur and two southern states, said it was postponing Tuesday’s signing after the raid at Fata Borno displaced persons camp. The group’s spokesman, Osama Saaed, said in a statement that talks will resume in Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

Amnesty International urged a probe into Monday’s attack, which targeted civilians demanding better security and protection of crops, describing the assailants as affiliated with the security services. The United Nations mission in Darfur also condemned the raid that it attributed to unidentified armed men, as well as violence the day before in Kutum town.

