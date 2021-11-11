21h ago
Sudan’s Army Chief Announces New Sovereign Council After Coup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s army chief announced a new sovereign council, the top decision-making body in the African country, more than two weeks after staging a coup.
Top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is head of the latest version of the council, and militia leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo remains his deputy, state news agency SUNA said Thursday. While some ex-rebel members of the previous 14-member body remained the same, a list showed several civilian politicians had been replaced.
Al-Burhan led the Oct. 25 putsch against Sudan’s joint civilian-military government that was supposed to lead the nation to democratic elections following the 2019 overthrow of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
