(Bloomberg) -- The head of Sudan’s transitional military council stepped down and appointed a new chief, a day after the army ousted long-time President Omar al-Bashir amid popular protests.

Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf announced his resignation in a televised speech late Friday, naming the army’s inspector-general, Abdel Fatah al-Burhan as his replacement. Ibn Auf also removed Kamal Abdul Maarouf as deputy head of the council.

