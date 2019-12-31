(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir defended authorities’ use of force to quell almost two weeks of protests in which there have been more than a dozen deaths, as opponents announced plans for more demonstrations.

“We won’t allow our country to slide into insecurity,” al-Bashir said Sunday in the capital, Khartoum, in an address to police officers broadcast on national TV. He said force was used to protect property, not with the aim of killing anyone.

Widespread discontent with Sudan’s economic crisis and soaring living costs have turned into calls for al-Bashir, 74, to step down. The government last week said 19 people, two of them soldiers, had been killed in the protests that began around Dec. 19. Amnesty International says it has credible reports that 37 people were shot dead by security forces in the first five days.

The protests mark one of the most serious challenges to al-Bashir’s rule since he took power in a 1989 Islamist-backed military coup. While he’s in his second and constitutionally mandated final term, almost 300 Sudanese lawmakers this month backed a proposal to abolish presidential term limits and let him seek re-election in 2020.

The Independent Professional Union, opposition parties and youth movements called for a march in Khartoum on Monday to demand al-Bashir step down.

“We are now more confident of victory than any other time in the past,” the union said in a statement.

Sudanese lawmakers on Sunday passed a budget for 2019 that boosts spending by 39 percent and guarantees no further taxes or lifts of subsidies on items such as wheat, fuel or electricity. It also promises to increase salaries for public-sector workers and increase the number of families covered by social insurance.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Alamin in Nairobi at malamin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Eric Ombok, Michael Gunn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.