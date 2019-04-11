(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is stepping down, Arabiya reports citing sources.

Sudan has been rocked by months of anti-government protests. Bashir would be the second leader in the region to quit amid nationwide protests this month, following Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation.

Earlier Thursday there were reports of military vehicles surrounding the presidential palace as well as the TV building.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Alamin in Nairobi at malamin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Claudia Maedler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.