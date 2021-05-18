(Bloomberg) -- Sudan got assurances billions of dollars of external debt may be canceled after the clearing of its arrears with the International Monetary Fund, a boost for the impoverished African country emerging from decades of dictatorship.

France, Germany and Norway were among countries signaling their readiness to forego repayment at a Monday conference in Paris that showcased Sudan’s return to the international community. The removal of IMF arrears, facilitated by a $1.5 billion bridge loan from France, clears the way for Sudan to achieve broader relief from global creditors under the so-called Highly Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

Sudan, where long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 amid a popular uprising, is planning sweeping reforms to rescue an economy wrecked by decades of corruption, mismanagement and sanctions. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok estimates total debt at $60 billion.

The country’s real gross domestic product contracted 3.6% in 2020, according to the IMF, while inflation is running at over 300%, piling pressure on a transitional government that’s an uneasy coalition of civilian and military figures.

President Emmanuel Macron said late Monday at the conference that France was “in favor of canceling debt close to $5 billion.” Norway announced the cancelation of its bilateral debt in a statement, while Germany’s foreign minister tweeted that Berlin would cancel debts of 360 million euros ($440 million).

Sudanese state TV reported Monday that Saudi Arabia had “affirmed its readiness” to forgive $4.5 billion in debts, without giving any more details. Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said only that the kingdom is providing a $20 million grant to cover part of Sudan’s financing gap with the IMF.

Sudan’s other creditors include China and Kuwait.

Further support came via a World Bank pledge of $2 billion in grants within 10 months and $700 million in financing from the African Export-Import Bank for power and telecommunications projects.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.