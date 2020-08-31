(Bloomberg) --

Sudan’s transitional government initialed a landmark peace deal with rebels, paving the way for a potential end to fighting that has ravaged much of the African nation for years.

The agreement initialed Monday by an official from Sudan’s Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front could lead to the insurgents being folded into the army and granted roles in government. It’s the fruit of months of intense negotiations with Sudan’s rulers, a mix of civilians who led the revolt against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and military officials who once enforced his rule.

Rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and two southern border states are among those taking part. Another signing ceremony is to take place in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

