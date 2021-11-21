Sudan’s Ousted Premier to Be Reinstated as Deal With Army Signed

(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s ousted prime minister signed a deal with the country’s army chief that will see him reinstated in the post, in a bid to end a crisis sparked by last month’s coup.

Premier Abdalla Hamdok and Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan registered the agreement Sunday at the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum. Hamdok called for unity in televised remarks.

Political parties aren’t involved in the pact and it’s not clear if ordinary Sudanese will accept it after weeks of turmoil and bloodshed.

