24m ago
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Announces Resignation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation in a televised speech late Sunday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
More
Latest from Bloomberg
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
24m ago
Zaid Sabah, Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation in a televised speech late Sunday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.