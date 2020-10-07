(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s Red Sea ports reopened after about three days of protests, paving the way for the resumption of trade from the African country’s international gateway.

Sudan Seaports Corp. spokesman Nabil Mahmoud commented on the restart at the facilities in Port Sudan and Suakin by phone, without giving more details.

Protests flared in eastern Sudan at the weekend after local community leaders said a peace deal the transitional government signed with rebels from Darfur and the country’s south failed to address their concerns over regional marginalization.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.