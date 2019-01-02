(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s central bank governor said the country is seeking funding from unidentified friendly nations to ease its economic crisis, as protests continue against President Omar al-Bashir’s government.

Mohamed Khair al-Zubair mentioned foreign funding as a goal during a Tuesday press conference, outlining a three-month plan to boost revenue, bring in hard currency and print more banknotes. The African nation, which devalued its pound at least three times in 2018, is suffering from severe cash shortages and inflation of almost 70 percent.

Widespread discontent with Sudan’s soaring living costs turned in December into calls for al-Bashir, 75, to step down. The government last week said 19 people, including two soldiers, had been killed in protests that began in major cities around Dec. 19. Amnesty International said Dec. 24 it had credible reports that 37 people were shot dead by security forces in the first five days.

Sudan in mid-2015 said it had received concessional loans from Gulf Arab nations that it didn’t identify.

