(Bloomberg) -- Sudan is set to normalize ties with Israel and may announce the decision as early as this weekend, Israel Hayom reported, citing unidentified officials aware of the matter.

A high-level Israeli delegation flew to Khartoum on Wednesday to meet with their Sudanese counterparts, the newspaper said. The potential announcement is linked to the U.S. decision to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to Israel Hayom.

