Sudan signed the U.S.-sponsored so-called Abraham Accords declaration that sets the stage for normalizing ties with Israel, the North African nation’s cabinet said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari inked the agreement Wednesday in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

Sudan, where long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted amid mass protests in 2019, in October agreed in principle to recognizing Israel. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the declaration with Israel and the U.S. in mid-September.

The pact “emphasizes the necessity to consolidate tolerance, dialogue and coexistence between different peoples and religions in the Middle East and the world to promote a culture of peace,” the cabinet said in a statement.

