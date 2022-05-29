(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s army-led government said on Sunday it will release all detainees arrested during a state of emergency imposed after the military coup in October 2021.

The decision came after the Sudanese Security and Defense Council recommended lifting the law to facilitate dialog between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

The emergency law had allowed the country to arrest people en masse. It is unclear how many will be released by the law’s repeal.

The United Nations and African Union have been leading mediation efforts in the country, which was plunged into turmoil by last year’s coup. The putsch overthrew a transitional government that was supposed to lead the African nation to democracy after the 2019 overthrow of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Nearly 100 pro-democracy protesters have been killed in demonstrations against the military government. On Sunday, the UN envoy to Sudan said on Twitter he was “appalled by the violent death of two young protesters in Khartoum.”

