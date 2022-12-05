(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s military and political groups signed a power-sharing agreement aimed at ending the crisis caused by a 2021 coup that battered the economy and derailed a rare push for democracy in the Horn of Africa.

Representatives including army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the pledge at a ceremony Monday in the capital, Khartoum. Under the deal, civilians will appoint a prime minister and cabinet for a two-year transitional period, potentially curbing the military’s near-total control of resource-rich Sudan.

It’s the latest attempt to form a joint military-civilian administration since the April 2019 overthrow of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir. The army ousted civilians from a previous government in October last year, spurring months of mass protests in which security forces are accused of killing more than 100 people.

Several leading Sudanese activist groups have rejected any pact that allows the military to maintain a government role. If successfully implemented, the deal could restore billions of dollars of Western financial help and speed large-scale investment from Gulf Arab nations including in ports and agriculture.

--With assistance from Tarek El-Tablawy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.