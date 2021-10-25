(Bloomberg) -- The Sudanese military detained a number of the government ministers early Monday, Sky News Arabia reported.

Detentions included government officials, party leaders and members of the sovereign council, the channel reported, citing its correspondent. Internet access was reported to have been restricted in the capital Khartoum, where the military had been deployed.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an activist group, said the move was an attempt to take power and called for supporters to take to the streets.

