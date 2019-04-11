9h ago
Sudanese National Army to Make Statement on State Radio
(Bloomberg) -- The Sudanese national army said it would make an important statement, according to an announcement made on Sudan state radio Thursday morning.
The announcement comes as pro-ruling party supporters planned a rival rally to defend Sudan President Omar al-Bashir’s rule.
