Sudanese National Army to Make Statement on State Radio

(Bloomberg) -- The Sudanese national army said it would make an important statement, according to an announcement made on Sudan state radio Thursday morning.

The announcement comes as pro-ruling party supporters planned a rival rally to defend Sudan President Omar al-Bashir’s rule.

