Sudbury miners go on strike after rejecting deal from Vale Canada

SUDBURY, Ont. - A steelworkers union in Sudbury, Ont., is going on strike for the first time in more than 10 years after a majority of its members rejected a tentative deal with Vale Canada.

United Steelworkers Local 6500, which represents 2,600 members in the Sudbury area, says 87 per cent of its members voted on the deal, 70 per cent of whom voted to reject the agreement.

The news comes after the union's bargaining committee unanimously recommended members vote for the tentative deal.

Local 6500's bargaining committee says it's "newly energized" with the results of the vote and its work isn't finished.

The Brazilian mining company says the strike will result in operation disruptions at the Sudbury location and they will be continuing discussions with Local 6500 to hopefully approve an agreement in the near future.

Vale has not confirmed when labour talks will resume.

