(Bloomberg) -- Only months after monetary tightening was on the agenda in Morocco, the central bank could soon be taking a path to cut interest rates instead.

The prospect of reducing the benchmark from an already record-low 2.25 percent is in sight after a dramatic slowdown in credit growth and inflation. With rates on hold since a cut more than two years ago, the Bank Al-Maghrib is holding its once quarterly meeting in Rabat and is set to announce a decision on borrowing costs later on Tuesday.

“There may be a need for more money in the economy and some inflation in the engine,” said Olivier Bru, head of treasury at BNP Paribas’s Moroccan affiliate Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l’Industrie.“Morocco is the kind of country that needs to sustain an upward trend for investment loans because that’s the engine of tomorrow’s growth.”

Easing food costs and a decline in oil prices are bringing relief to the largest energy importer in north Africa. In Morocco, the westernmost country in the Arab world, the government is also under pressure to speed up economic growth to support a predominantly young population clamoring for jobs. At the same time, it needs to enact cost-cutting measures while trying to boost investment without threatening the social spending that’s key to stability.

Instead, lending in October clocked its lowest annual increase since January 2016, two months before the last rate cut by the central bank. Investment and mortgages have been behind the deceleration, with housing loans posting their slowest growth since 2002.

Meanwhile, price growth has settled near 1 percent from a year earlier, less than half its level in April, when it jumped to a five-year high. The recent decline in oil costs may bring inflation toward zero next quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The central bank also won’t need to worry as much over the dirham currency coming under pressure after the government received a new lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. On Monday, it approved a new precautionary and liquidity arrangement of almost $3 billion as a buffer against external shocks.

While the IMF praised Morocco for making headway in implementing reforms, it also warned of challenges ahead.

“Morocco has made significant strides in reducing domestic vulnerabilities in recent years,” the fund said in a statement. “Nevertheless, the outlook remains subject to external downside risks, including heightened geopolitical risk, slow growth in Morocco’s main trading partners and global financial-market volatility.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Souhail Karam in Rabat at skaram10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky, Tarek El-Tablawy

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.