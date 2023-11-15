(Bloomberg) -- Sue Trinh is leaving Manulife Financial Corp., where she had been serving as co-head of global macro strategy at its investment management unit in Singapore, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trinh is departing the firm after four years, said the person, who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Manulife didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail and e-mail seeking comment. The company cut 250 jobs in its wealth and asset management unit globally, its chief executive officer said in a memo to employees this week.

Manulife Cuts 250 Jobs in Asset Management and Wealth Unit

Trinh worked at Royal Bank of Canada as head of Asia FX strategy before she joined Manulife Investment Management in 2019.

