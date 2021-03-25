(Bloomberg) -- There may only be one liquefied natural gas tanker stuck inside the Suez Canal behind the marooned Ever Given, but there are already signs the blockage is beginning to disrupt global LNG flows.

The Golar Tundra, which loaded the gas in Egypt, was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan by the end of the month until the hold-up in the canal, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The South Asian nation is now in discussions with its supplier about finding an alternative cargo, they said.

Apart from the Golar Tundra, there are seven LNG tankers near the entrances to the canal, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Around 8% of the global supply of the fuel passes through the vital waterway, and the only other option is a trip around Africa that would add weeks to the journey.

At least one shipment of LNG from the U.S. may have diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Lucas Schmitt, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. said in a note on Thursday.

Still, most traders are betting that the issue will be resolved within a few days, and delays have had only a minimal impact on prices. While the closure could postpone shipments and curb some supply, end-users are sitting on enough inventories to be able to weather a short-term disruption. And a shift to milder spring temperatures in Europe and Asia means heating demand has ebbed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.